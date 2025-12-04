Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Dealing with ankle contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors with a left ankle contusion.
Head coach Charles Lee said Kalkbrenner sprained his left ankle after Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Knicks, so the fact that the rookie big man is tending to a contusion instead is an encouraging sign. If Kalkbrenner has to sit out, Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee would be in line to split the center minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Sprains ankle in loss•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Coming off bench•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Blocks three shots in win•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Absent from injury report•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Downgraded to doubtful•