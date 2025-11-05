Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Double-double with four blocks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner racked up 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Kalkbrenner recorded the second double-double of his young career, adding four blocks for the third straight game. Despite some early-season conjecture surrounding Kalkbrenner's role, he has quickly established himself as the starting center in Charlotte. Through eight games, he is averaging 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.4 blocks, good enough for top 50 value in standard leagues.
