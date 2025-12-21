Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kalkbrenner is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a left elbow sprain.
This is a new injury for the rookie center. Monday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Hornets may proceed with caution. If Kalkbrenner does miss any time, the team will likely turn to Moussa Diabate.
