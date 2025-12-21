default-cbs-image
Kalkbrenner is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers with a left elbow sprain.

This is a new injury for the rookie center. Monday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Hornets may proceed with caution. If Kalkbrenner does miss any time, the team will likely turn to Moussa Diabate.

