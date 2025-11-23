Kalkbrenner (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Kalkbrenner finished Saturday's loss to the Clippers with two points, two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes, leaving the contest in the second quarter due to his ankle injury. It's a positive sign that the rookie center still has a chance to suit up Sunday, but if the Hornets exercise caution, Moussa Diabate would likely start at center versus the Hawks, who'll be without Kristaps Porzingis (rest).