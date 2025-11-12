Kalkbrenner (personal reasons) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Kalkbrenner was a very late addition to the injury report. The rookie has had a terrific start to the campaign with averages of 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks in 26.6 minutes per contest. If he's unable to play, Moussa Diabate would likely be the next man up in Charlotte, and it's possible that Mason Plumlee could be involved as well.