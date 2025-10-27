Kalkbrenner posted four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Sunday's 139-113 win over the Wizards.

Kalkbrenner was outperformed by fellow big man Moussa Diabate, who is also competing for minutes and the starting role. While the rookie has certainly been efficient shooting the ball (14-16 from the field over his first three games), not getting to the free-throw line and shooting three-shooters are certainly hurting his value. It is possible Kalkbrenner may have been a victim of game script, as the Hornets built a massive lead that resulted in benches being cleared, but if he wants to retain his starting role and minutes he has to perform better.