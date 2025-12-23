site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Questionable against Washington
RotoWire Staff
Kalkbrenner is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a sprained left elbow.
The rookie big man could be out for consecutive outings with the injury. Mason Plumlee (groin) has already been ruled out, which could force the Hornets to rely heavily upon Moussa Diabate at center.
