default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kalkbrenner (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Kalkbrenner was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to personal reasons. The rookie has started all six games so far this season, and if he's unavailable, Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee will handle the bulk of the center minutes.

More News