Kalkbrenner racked up nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 19 minutes during Monday's 121-111 loss to the Lakers.

Kalkbrenner logged yet another effiicient shooting performance, getting his season averages to 9.2 points on 80.8 percent from the field, but he was unable to record a steal or block for just the second time. The rookie center has been a defensive anchor for Charlotte, averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals so far, and will look to get right Wednesday against Milwaukee.