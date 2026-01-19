Kalkbrenner produced 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Sunday's 110-87 win over the Nuggets.

Kalkbrenner returned to the bench on Sunday after starting Saturday against the Warriors and matched a season high in points with 17 on 8-of-10 shooting. It marked his 13th game shooting 80 percent or better from the field this season, trailing only Rudy Gobert for the league lead. However, the rookie big man has now gone four straight games without recording a block, his longest drought of the season.