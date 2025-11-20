Kalkbrenner contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT) and nine rebounds over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 loss to the Pacers.

It's been difficult to decipher which Hornets big man fantasy managers should invest in between Kalkbrenner and teammate Moussa Diabate. What is clear, is that the former is a steady source of efficient shooting. Kalkbrenner is shooting 81.1 percent on the season, the highest mark in the NBA thus far. He was unusually quiet on defense Wednesday, though, failing to register a block or steal for the only the second time this month.