Hornets' Ryan Kalkbrenner: Still out for Friday
Kalkbrenner (elbow) will be sidelined for Friday's game against the Magic.
Friday will mark a third straight absence for the rookie center. With Mason Plumlee (groin) out as well, Moussa Diabate should continue to start and see an expanded role.
