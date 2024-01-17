The Pacers will waive Johnson on Wednesday, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Johnson will lose his spot on the 15-man roster to clear room for guard Kira Lewis, whom the Pacers acquired from the Pelicans on Wednesday as part of their three-team deal for Pascal Siakam. Lewis will be re-routed back to Toronto, but the Pacers will still need to temporarily clear room for him by waiving Johnson to facilitate the trade. Johnson signed with the Pacers on Dec. 14 but averaged just 4.8 minutes across five appearances since joining the team.