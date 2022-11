Smart racked up 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four steals, two rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss to Austin.

As has been the way during the entire season, Smart managed to contribute off the bench once again. Regardless of his role, Smart plays decent minutes on a regular basis and has logged at least 30 minutes in each of his last seven contests, averaging 18.4 points per game in that span.