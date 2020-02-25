Bogdanovic posted 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes Monday night, as the Jazz fell to the Suns 131-111.

Bogdanovic was perfect from the charity stripe, but attempted all of them in the first --- totaling just two points in the second half. The vanishing production was certainly a factor in the Jazz being outscored by 20 after halftime. Three attempts from distance matched his lowest figure of the season and it was only the second game in which he failed to hit a triple. Bogdanovic will have a tough matchup next, when Utah welcomes the Celtics on Wednesday.