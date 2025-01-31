Sensabaugh isn't starting Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Sensabaugh drew his first start of the 2024-25 campaign Tuesday against the Warriors, finishing with eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes, but he'll return to his usual bench role Thursday. He's averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists as a reserve in January (nine games).
