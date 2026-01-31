Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Drops 18 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds across 26 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to the Nets.
Sansabaugh scored double digits for the fourth straight game, although he failed to supply managers with anything of note in the peripheral categories. After a slow start to the season, it appears as though Sansabaugh has established himself as a sixth-man option for the Jazz, providing the team with a relatively consistent scoring option off the bench. In six games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 17.2 points and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.0 minutes per contest.
