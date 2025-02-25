Sensabaugh notched 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Jazz were missing several key players for this game such as Jordan Clarkson (foot), Collin Sexton (ankle), John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Walker Kessler (illness), so Sensabaugh stepped up and led the team in scoring. All of those injuries mentioned are day-to-day issues, so while fantasy managers will not want to overreact to this outburst from Sensabaugh, he could still find himself with a lot of fantasy value down the stretch as the Jazz turn their attention toward player development.