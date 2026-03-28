Jazz's Brice Sensabaugh: Starting versus Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sensabaugh will start in Friday's game versus Denver.
Sensabaugh didn't start in his previous appearance before he got the night off for Wednesday's 133-110 loss to the Washington Wizards. However, he will be back with the first five, sending John Konchar to the bench. Sensabaugh has started 15 times during the campaign, averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals in those appearances.
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