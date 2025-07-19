Williams supplied 26 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 105-92 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Williams capped off an already promising Summer League showing with a game-high 26 points Friday. He'll look to carry that momentum into a bounce-back sophomore campaign after a disappointing 2024-25 rookie season, when he averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 32.3 percent shooting across 21.2 minutes in 50 games (21 starts).