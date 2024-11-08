Clarkson (heel) logged 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Thursday's 123-100 loss to the Bucks.

Clarkson had started in his previous two appearances before missing the Jazz's last two contests with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but he ended up coming off the bench in his return to action Thursday. He played six fewer minutes than starting shooting guard Collin Sexton (27 minutes), but the split between the two players could become more even or even tilt in Clarkson's favor once the heel injury is further in the rear-view mirror. Clarkson had averaged 24.5 minutes per game in his first five outings of the season, while Sexton averaged 23.4 minutes during that same stretch.