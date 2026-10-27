Okogie amassed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 21 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to Memphis.

Okogie received additional playing time after Lauri Markkanen (wrist) and Jaren Jackson (knee) exited early, but he failed to capitalize offensively. The veteran wing missed all four of his field-goal attempts and offered minimal production elsewhere. His defensive contributions could help him maintain a role in Utah's rotation, though his fantasy appeal remains limited.