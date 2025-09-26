Love is expected to be in attendance during Utah's training camp, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Ever since Love was traded to the team on July 7, rumors have circulated about a potential buyout that would make the veteran big man a free agent, allowing him to choose where he wants to play during the upcoming 2025-26 season. However, nothing has come to fruition with the start of the regular season right around the corner. It may not be out of the realm of possibility that Love suits up for his new squad. During the 2024-25 campaign, Love played in only 23 games for Miami, averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.