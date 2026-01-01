Jazz's Keyonte George: Dealing with illness
George (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers.
George is under the weather and is one of several players on the injury report for Utah. If George is unable to push through this illness, the Jazz will need to rely heavily on Isaiah Collier and Walter Clayton.
