Jazz's Keyonte George: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George is out for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.
George can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup in Golden State. The star guard's absence frees up plenty of minutes in the Utah backcourt Thursday. Isaiah Collier figures to start at point guard, while Walter Clayton could work his way onto the streaming radar in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Dealing with illness•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Game-high 37 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Cleared to play vs. Boston•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Hits game-winning shot•
-
Jazz's Keyonte George: Hits for 24 in Tuesday's loss•