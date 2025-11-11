George chipped in 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 36 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

George continued his strong start to the season Monday, though the effort wasn't enough to lift the Jazz to a win. The young guard opened the campaign averaging 21.2 points, 9.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds over his first five games and has maintained impressive production since, posting 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds across his past five contests. While the assist totals have naturally regressed from an unsustainable early pace, George's increased scoring and steady overall play have solidified him as a dependable fantasy option in what's shaping up to be a breakout third season.