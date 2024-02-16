George supplied 33 points (11-22 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds across 41 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 140-137 loss to the Warriors.

George enjoyed the best night of his rookie campaign Thursday, as his prolific outside shooting helped him roll to a new career high in scoring. The 20-year-old guard also made an impact defensively, recording three steals for the first time in 2023-24. The first-round pick out of Baylor was making his third straight start following Kris Dunn's demotion to the second unit, and he made a strong case to stick with the starters moving forward thanks to the eye-opening performance.