George finished Sunday's 128-109 victory over San Antonio with seven points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

George salvaged a poor shooting night by adding production across all major categories. Although it does appear as though George is going to feature in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season, his upside remains limited. He should probably be rostered in most leagues but typically offers upside in a couple of categories, those being threes and assists.