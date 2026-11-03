George produced seven points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and seven rebounds over 22 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Spurs.

George endured a frustrating performance, shooting just 25 percent from the field while failing to record an assist or defensive statistic. He also finished with a team-worst minus-30 rating as Utah dropped its fifth consecutive game. With rookie Darryn Peterson handling a significant share of the playmaking duties, George's offensive role and playing time warrant monitoring.