Jazz's Keyonte George: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
George was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day after it was announced that he was dealing with an illness, but he'll ultimately be able to fight through the issue to take the court Monday. He's coming off a solid 22-point showing Saturday against Milwaukee.
