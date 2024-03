Dunn will return to a reserve role for Saturday's game versus the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Dunn got a surprising start over Collin Sexton in Utah's previous game, but the latter will return to the starting lineup Saturday. As a result, Dunn will come off the bench. The 30-year-old has averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.7 assistsa cross 15.6 minutes in 29 games as a reserve.