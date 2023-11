Dunn recorded one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block over five minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Dunn has been on the fringes of Utah's rotation over the past two weeks, but he's seen playing time in back-to-back matchups with the Jazz facing significant deficits. Although he saw double-digit minutes in four of his first five appearances of the season, Dunn doesn't hold much fantasy value at this point.