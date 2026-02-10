Filipowski recorded 16 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes during Monday's 115-111 victory over Miami.

Filipowski was held to 12 minutes in his previous showing Saturday against the Magic, but he drew more opportunities Monday evening and made a significant impact. He did a good chunk of his damage from the charity stripe where he drilled a season-high eight shots, and he snagged double-digit rebounds for the third time in his last four games. Filipowski should continue to be in the frontcourt mix, though it's becoming difficult to predict when starters such as Jusuf Nurkic and Jaren Jackson will be featured versus giving players like Filipowski and John Konchar chances to show what they can do.