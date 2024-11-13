Filipowski produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to Phoenix.

Filipowski poured in a career-high 18 points, logging at least 23 minutes for the second straight game. It's been an up-and-down season for the rookie, his role seemingly changing on a nightly basis. Given what we have seen thus far from the Jazz, there is certainly a world in which they are eliminated from the postseason discussion sooner rather than earlier. Should this be the case, Filipowski's minutes could increase on a more consistent basis.