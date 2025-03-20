Filipowski recorded 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 win over Washington.

Filipowski bounced Micah Potter from the starting lineup Wednesday, registering a team-high scoring output. The 16-54 Jazz gave their first and second unit a relatively even workload in this one, so the rookie big man's role remains unclear at this stage of the club's lost season. Over his last six games as a starter, Filipowski has averaged 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 and 3.0 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes.