Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Out again Sunday
Filipowski (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Filipowski will miss a fifth straight game due to a left leg injury, including both halves of Utah's current back-to-back set. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
