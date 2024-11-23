Filipowski (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.

Filipowski sprained his right ankle in Thursday's loss to the Spurs and won't play for the first time since the regular-season opener. With the rookie sidelined, Brice Sensabaugh and Drew Eubanks are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Filipowski's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against the Spurs.