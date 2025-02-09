Filipowski will be in the starting lineup Saturday for the Jazz against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Filipowski will make his eighth start of the season Saturday for Utah, which is dealing with several frontcourt injuries. The rookie big man is averaging 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game as a starter, shooting 50 percent from the field.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Records double-double in loss•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Scores 10 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Pulls down career-high 17 rebounds•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Coming off bench•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting Monday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Solid display off bench•