Conley recorded zero points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Conley failed to score in Game 2, leaving a massive gap in Utah's typical production. Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic did their best to pick up the slack, but the team's tight nine-man rotation s overworked as it is, and a down game from a high-volume player like Conley has a huge effect.