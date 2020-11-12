Conley will not exercise the early termination option in his contract for the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is all but a formality for Conley, who by opting in will guarantee himself the $34.5 million on his contract for next season. The veteran guard had a disappointing first year in Utah, but he found some level of comfortability late in the season, and the hope is that he'll serve as a more productive complement to Donovan Mitchell in 2020-21. Conley finished last season with averages of 14.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 47 games.