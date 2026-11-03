Bamba amassed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks over 18 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to San Antonio.

Bamba made the most of his limited opportunities, collecting four offensive rebounds and tying for the team lead with eight boards. He also registered multiple blocks despite playing fewer minutes than starting center Jaxson Hayes. Bamba's rebounding and rim protection give him some appeal in deeper formats, but Utah's crowded frontcourt rotation limits his consistency.