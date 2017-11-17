Wolters is available to play in Friday's game against the Nets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Ricky Rubio (Achilles) out, Wolters will be made available to add some insurance to the point guard position Friday night. However, with both Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks both fully capable of taking on floor-leading duties and Raul Neto still operating as a backup point guard, Wolters likely won't see many minutes against Brooklyn.