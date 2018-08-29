Nate Wolters: Signs with Lithuanian team
Wolters agreed to a contract in July with BC Zalgiris of the Lithuanian Basketball League, Dionysis Aravantinos of EuroHoops.net reports.
Wolters appeared in five games with the Jazz last season, marking his first NBA action since the 2014-15 campaign. After getting cut by the Jazz last December, he latched on in the French League and will remain in Europe, this time moving over to a Lithuanian squad. His contract contains an opt-out clause that would allow him to potentially return to North America in 2019-20.
