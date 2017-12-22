Wolters has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to lower back pain, Andy Larsen of SaltCityHoops.com reports.

Wolters is a late scratch for the contest, which leaves Ricky Rubio and Alec Burks to assume the majority of minutes at point guard Thursday night. Wolters next chance to take the court will come Saturday when the Jazz face the Thunder.

