Yurtseven is questionable to play Saturday against the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain.

Yurtseven hasn't played much for the Jazz in recent weeks, averaging just 12.3 minutes per game since the beginning of March. However, his absence could prove to be a big one Saturday since Lauri Markkanen (injury maintenance) is out and John Collins (face) is questionable, leaving the frontcourt quite thin in terms of depth.