O'Neale registered 15 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.

The rookie enjoyed a sharp shooting night overall, something that's been the norm for him of late. O'Neale has posted a success rate of 50.0 percent or better in eight of his last nine games, although Sunday's shot attempt total equaled his highest in any contest during that span. The Baylor product has proven capable of providing some solid scoring punch off the bench on multiple occasions this season, but it remains to be seen if he'll have a meaningful role in the postseason rotation.