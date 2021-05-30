O'Neale posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 win over the Grizzlies.

O'Neale is not the first name you think of when considering sharpshooters on Utah's roster, but his numbers from long range have been off the charts in this series. He's drilled nine threes at a rate of 56.3 percent over three games, which destroys his career average by a wide margin. If he can stay hot, his production could make for a great contrarian DFS target moving forward.