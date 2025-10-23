Jazz's Taylor Hendricks: Plays well off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hendricks amassed 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 win over the Clippers.
Hendricks came off the bench Wednesday after showing some positive moments with the starting group during the preseason. Hendricks offers some serious upside on the defensive end and is an improving three-point shooter, and that gives him a high ceiling in category leagues. With this being a rebuilding season in Utah, it's easy to imagine Hendricks' role growing as the season progresses.
