Hendricks finished with 21 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Grizzlies.

The third-year forward saw his biggest workload of the season with both Lauri Markkanen (groin) and Jusuf Kurkic (rest) both missing from the Utah frontcourt, and Hendricks turned the opportunity into a new season scoring high. After losing his spot in the rotation in early November, Hendricks is fighting to regain it, and over his last six appearances he's averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 boards, 1.8 threes, 0.7 assists and 0.7 steals in just 19.5 minutes while shooting 68.8 percent from the floor and 61.1 percent (11-for-18) from beyond the arc.