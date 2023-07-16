Hendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Rockets.
Hendricks hasn't played at all in the Summer League despite reportedly making progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain. If Utah wins, the rookie will have a chance to suit up in the championship game Monday, though it's unlikely the Jazz would force him into action after being cautious the last two weeks.
